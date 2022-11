Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor’s advice, which returned positive.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.