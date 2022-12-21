Pakistan PM Sharif Vows To ‘Crush The Nefarious Designs’ Of Terrorists

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to “crush the nefarious designs” of terrorists who intended to spread chaos in Pakistan and asserted that the State would not bow down to any militant group, amid a resurgence in terror incidents across the country.

“Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security. Our valiant security forces are fully capable of dealing with this threat,” Prime Minister Sharif said.

Voicing his concern a day after the Pakistan Army’s elite forces killed nearly three dozen terrorists who had seized a police centre and taken hostages in Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Sharif said terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed to counter it.