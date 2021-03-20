Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the country’s health minister on Saturday.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Pakistan. The total cases have passed 6.15 lakh and the death count has crossed over 13,700.