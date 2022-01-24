Pakistan PM Had Requested Me To Include Sidhu In Punjab Cabinet: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Amid electioneering in high-stakes electoral battle Punjab, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh has alleged that he received a message from Pakistan asking him to take Navjot Singh Sidhu back in the state cabinet.

This was after Captain Amarinder Singh, the then chief minister of Punjab, had removed Sidhu from the state cabinet, accusing him of being “incapable”.

“The message said the Pakistan PM has asked to take Sidhu in cabinet,” said Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference on Monday.

Though Amarinder Singh did not name the Pakistan Prime Minister, his apparent reference is to Imran Khan, whose swearing-in function Sidhu attended.

Amarinder Singh had asked Sidhu, who is now Punjab Congress chief, to reconsider his decision to attend the function.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were also present in the press conference on Monday.