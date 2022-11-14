Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Advised Two-Week Rehabilitation After Knee Injury In T20 WC Final

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who walked off injured during the T20 World Cup final against England, had a scan conducted on his knee on Monday and PCB provided an update on his injury situation.

Shaheen has been advised two weeks of rehabilitation following an injury to his knee while landing awkwardly during the catch he took to dismiss Harry brook in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. Scans on Monday confirmed there were no signs of an injury to his knee.

The knee discomfort that led to him walking off at a crucial juncture in the final was possibly “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing” according to PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro.

Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme to strengthen his knee back in Pakistan once he returns with the team.

When the left-arm quick walked off at the MCG in the big final on Sunday, England needed 41 runs off 29 balls to win. Iftikhar Ahmed completed his over, but the five balls cost 13 runs, bringing the equation down to 28 needed off 24 balls.

Shaheen had another over left in the innings and had he not been injured, the match could have taken an entirely different course according to his skipper Babar Azam.

Shaheen could return to international cricket after the successful completion rehabilitation programme.