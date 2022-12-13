Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of final Test against England

Key Pakistan fast bowler has been ruled out of the third and final Test against England, which begins on 17 December in Karachi.

Naseem Shah will not take the field during the third Test with a niggle in his bowling shoulder. He will now travel to Lahore for further assessment at the National High Performance Centre. However, a replacement has been not named at this stage by the team management.

Naseem, who made his Test debut in 2019, has featured in 14 Tests so far, taking 38 wickets at 36.94. He played in the Rawalpindi Test against England, taking five wickets in the match which Pakistan lost by 74 runs. He was not picked up for the second Test in Multan with Pakistan going for a spin-heavy side.

England currently lead the three-match series 2-0. They are at No.5 on the ICC World Test Championship Standings, with Pakistan at No.6.