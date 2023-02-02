Pakistan Mosque Blast Death Toll Revised Down To 84

Islamabad: The death toll from a blast at a mosque in Pakistan has been revised down to 84, police officials said Thursday.

The figure had earlier been put at 101 killed.

Peshawar city police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan has said that 83 were policemen, while one was a civilian woman living and working on the compound.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, confirmed the new death toll to reporters.

While the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had initially claimed responsibility for the attack, there has been no official confirmation of the same. Peshawar officials confirmed that the bomber stood in the front row at the time when 400 people were offering prayers.

Pakistan’s security agencies arrested 17 suspects in connection with the case.

As per the reports, the suicide bomber was wearing a uniform and helmet when he staged the attack, a police chief said on Thursday.