Pakistan HC Orders Imran Khan’s Transfer To High-Security Adiala Prison From Attock Jail

Islamabad High Court in Pakistan on Monday directed authorities to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Punjab’s Attock jail to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

According to a report by the Dawn reported, the order was issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during a hearing concerning the prison amenities granted to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been lodged at Attock Jail since August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. Even though his sentence was suspended by the High Court on August 29, he has been kept in jail in another case related to alleged leaking of national secrets—the ‘cipher’ case.

Last month, PTI moved the Islamabad High Court to transfer Imran Khan to Adiala prison, which has better facilities that Attock jail. In its plea, PTI said Khan’s affluent family background, social and political status should be taken into account.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said Khan was an under-trial prisoner in the cipher case, which was registered in Islamabad. “Why is an under-trial prisoner kept in Attock jail instead of Adiala jail?” the judge said.

During the hearing, advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, who represented Khan, requested that he be given the facility of an exercise machine in Adiala jail.

The Chief Justice responded by saying that there are no “A and C classes” now in jail as they have been abolished, reported Geo News.

Justice Farooq said the former PM should receive the facilities he is entitled to and his rights should not be violated. Meanwhile, prior to a formal hearing pertaining to Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case, the IHC reserved its decision on whether in-camera proceedings of the case would be allowed.