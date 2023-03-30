New Delhi: The Pakistan government’s official Twitter account has been withheld in India. When anyone tries to access the Twitter account of the Pakistan government, it says, “Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.” This is the second time in six months that the account has been withheld in India.

However, what prompted the move against the official Twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan by Indian officials is yet to be ascertained.

The Pakistan government’s Twitter account has been blocked from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand, according to a notice on the social media platform, reported news agency Reuters.

The guidelines of the company are framed in such a way that they can compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada. A response from Twitter, India and Pakistan’s IT ministries is still awaited.

Pakistan’s government official Twitter account was also withheld in October, 2022. It was also withheld in July but was reactivated.