Pakistan Fast Bowler Naseem Shah Appointed As DSP In Balochistan Police

Balochistan: Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah on Saturday was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police. The police department of Balochistan has given him DSP rank in the function that took place at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta.

“As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe”, Shah said.

“They don’t just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service.”

Honored to be appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police. #BalochistanPolice pic.twitter.com/hFlZZ3IKNG — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) February 4, 2023

“Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance,” he added.

Earlier, Naseem Shah scalped 5/57 and became the first bowler to pick 15 wickets in his four ODIs. The youngster attained the feat during Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Karachi’s National Stadium. New Zealand were on top in the game after Pakistan invited them to bat, cruising at 125/3 before Naseem Shah rattled their middle order, forcing the Black Caps to eventually finish with 255/9 (50).