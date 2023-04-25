Pakistan Defence Minister To Skip India Visit, To Attend Shanghai Meet In Delhi Virtually

Islamabad: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to skip his India visit and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting virtually, sources said.

Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported citing sources that Asif will join the meeting via video link, despite India inviting the Pakistani defence minister as well as other SCO members for the meeting.

The SCO defence ministers’ two-day gathering will begin on April 27 in the nation’s capital.

Recently, Pakistan announced the participation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet which is all set to take place in Goa on May 4-5. Pakistan’s foreign minister would be making his first trip to India since 2011.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a multinational group that was founded in 2001. Along with India, the SCO also has as members China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The SCO Defence Ministers Meeting will also include participation from two observer nations, Belarus and Iran, in addition to the member states.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will make his maiden visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting planned to be held this week, said the Chinese Defence Ministry, The Global Times reported.

According to Global Times, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that from Thursday to Friday (April 27-28), the Chinese Defence Minister will take part in SCO and will make a speech and meet with the head of delegations from other countries.