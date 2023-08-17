Pakistan Cricket Board Includes Imran Khan In I-Day Tribute Video After Backlash

After facing backlash for ignoring Imran Khan from the video that was posted to celebrate the country’s achievements on the cricket field, the Pakistan Cricket Board has posted an updated version of the video mentioning the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

While releasing the video again, PCB called it the original version and said the earlier video excluded significant clips due to time constraints.

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

The newly made video has four new parts including Khan’s contributions when he lifted the coveted trophy as captain in 1992, Misbah-ul-Haq clinching the Test mace and women’s team winning the Asia Cup, and Nida Dar’s feat of 100 wickets.

Previously, Imran’s former colleague Wasim Akram was also disappointed after not seeing Imran Khan in the video. He went on to ask PCB to remove the video and apologise.

Imran has been a stalwart in Pakistan cricket, remaining one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He finished with 3,807 and 3,709 Test and ODI runs, respectively. Imran picked up a total of 544 international wickets. Later, he joined politics and became Pakistan’s Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022.