Pakistan Colonel Gave 30,000 Pakistani Rupees For Attack: Terrorist Captured In Kashmir

New Delhi: A Pakistani terrorist was captured and two others died in a landmine blast as two infiltration bids were foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district over the last two days, the Indian Army said Wednesday. The captured man — who had earlier been arrested for crossing the Line of Control but sent back on humanitarian grounds — was given 30,000 Pakistani rupees by a colonel of the Pakistan army for an attack on an Indian post, it added.

The capture took place when, early morning on August 21, soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Nowshera region “spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control”, said the army’s note. One of the infiltrators was close to the Indian post and trying to cut the fence. When he tried to flee, the soldiers opened fire, injuring and capturing him.

Two other infiltrators managed to run back into Pakistan-occupied territory, taking cover in the dense jungle. “The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out,” said the army.

He was identified as Tabarak Hussain, resident of village Sabzkot in Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The army said he revealed during interrogation that he was “sent by Colonel Yunus Chaudhry of Pakistan intelligence agency”. He was carrying the 30,000 Pakistani rupees that the colonel gave to him, it said.

According to the army, Hussain said he was part of a squad that carried out recces of Indian forward, and got the final go-ahead on August 21.

“Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017,” said the army note.