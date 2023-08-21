Pakistan Church Attacks: Punjab Govt Announces Rs 2 Million Each For 94 Christian Families

Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 million for 94 Christian families whose homes were burnt down by radical Islamists last week over allegations of blasphemy.

According to a report by the PTI, an enraged mob ransacked and torched 21 churches and several houses of Christians last week over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district. A Christian cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalised.

“At least 94 families will receive compensation of Rs 2 million each by tomorrow (Tuesday). The amount will help them rebuild their houses damaged in the violence,” said Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Christian leaders told Naqvi on Monday that at least 200 houses were damaged in the violence, and all should be compensated.

According to the police, at least 20 churches and 86 houses of Christians were burnt down by the mob in Jaranwala last Wednesday.

The two Christians accused of desecrating the Quran were arrested, police said, adding that 145 suspects have been arrested so far, including a cleric who made announcements from five mosques inciting people to attack Christian homes and churches.

The police report also hinted at the presence of radical Islamist Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) elements that spearheaded the mob which unleashed the attack.

