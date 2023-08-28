Pakistan Church Attacks: 3 Main Suspects Held For Inciting Riots

Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab police chief said on Monday that three main suspects have been arrested for conspiring to trigger “Muslim-Christian riots” in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar said police have taken 300 suspects into custody for torching churches and homes of Christians in Jaranwala.

An enraged mob attacked scores of churches and Christian localities over blasphemy allegations against a Christian man in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district, 130 km from Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore, on August 16.

They also attacked a Christian cemetery and vandalised the office of the local assistant commissioner.

“An intelligence agency of an enemy country is involved in a conspiracy to have Muslim-Christian riots in the country. The hostile intelligence agency is involved in the Jaranwala incident. We have broken a network,” Anwar said, without naming any country.

He said out of the 300 people arrested, 180 have been formally charged under terrorism cases.

“Three prime suspects behind the conspiracy to cause Muslim-Christian riots have also been arrested,” he said.

He claimed that the network behind the conspiracy has been exposed and no such incident will occur in the future.