Pakistan: At least 40 killed, over 150 injured in suicide bomb blast at political rally

At least 40 people were killed and over 150 injured after a bomb blast in a political rally at Khar in Bajaur district in Pakistan today.

According to reports, the blast hit a gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party workers in the district.

It is feared that the death toll might further rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. The nature of the explosion is not known yet.