Pakistan appeals to world for flood help

Islamabad: Pakistan is appealing for further international assistance after floods wreaked havoc across the country.

The US, UK, United Arab Emirates and others have contributed to a monsoon disaster appeal but much more funds are needed, an interior ministry official told media.

More than 1,000 people have died and millions have been displaced since June, Salman Sufi said.

He said Pakistan’s government was doing everything in its power to help people.