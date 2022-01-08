Pakistan: 21 Tourists Stranded In Cars Freeze To Death In Heavy Snowfall

At least 21 tourists froze to death in their vehicles due to unprecedented snowfall in Pakistan’s popular hill station Murree, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to a list issued by Rescue 1122, at least 21 people died, including nine children.

All the routes in Murree in Rawalpindi district were blocked after thousands of vehicles entered the city, leaving the tourists helpless on the roads.

Around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station while the Punjab chief minister issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset at the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. “Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.