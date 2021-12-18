Pakistan: 10 Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Karachi

Karachi: At least 10 people were killed while several others sustained injuries following an explosion in a building near Paracha Chowk in Karachi’s Shershah on Saturday.

According to reports, many people have been buried underneath the debris of the building. Rescue team reached the spot and search operations are underway.

Two excavators were also called to the site to remove the debris.

While the area have been cordoned off, a bomb disposal unit arrived at the location of the blast. The unit will investigate the cause of the blast after police conclude their search operation.