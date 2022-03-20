“Pakhala Mora Pasand”, Says CM Naveen As He Relishes The Traditional Odia Cuisine

Bhubaneswar: While the entire Odisha is celebrating the day for its traditional Odia dish ‘Pakhala’, everyone–starting from local people to politicians relished the mouth-watering meal on Sunday.

The significance of this day and the fondness towards ‘Pakhala’ have never debarred Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. On the occasion of ‘Pakhala Dibasa’, Patnaik has expressed his fondness towards ‘Pakhala’.

In a video, Patnaik can be seen enjoying ‘Pakhala’ along with small fish fries, green leaves fry, and other Odia cuisines. Also, he said in the video “Pakhala Mora Pasand” (Pakhala is my favourite) sic.

Pakhala was served to CM Naveen in a bell metal bowl, as per traditional Odia customs. The entire spread was laid on a banana leaf.

Watch!

‘Pakhala’ derives from the Sanskrit word ‘Prakhyala’ meaning ‘to wash with water. Traditionally, it was prepared by keeping leftover rice in an earthen pot with some water and a small amount of curd/lemon. After 7-8 hours, the rice ferments and turns into ‘Pakhala’.

It’s a celebration that has reached far and wide. Today, Pakhala Dibasa is celebrated by Odias residing across the globe too. In Odisha, people are marking the day with delicious Pakhala preparations at home. Hosting parties for friends and relatives double the joys of this revelry surrounding the quintessential Odia dish.

In 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hosted a Pakhala party for former President Pranab Mukherjee, BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

The leaders had visited Bhubaneswar in 2018 for the release of ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, a book on Naveen’s father, the legendary Biju Patnaik, and had lunch with him at Naveen Nivas.