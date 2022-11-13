PAK Vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Here’s Why England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands

New Delhi: England and Pakistan have locked horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final at the MCG, Sunday. Batting first, Pakistan was restricted to 137/8.

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup match on Sunday is a repeat of ODI World Cup in 1992, where the two cricketing giants had locked horns for the title.

But, England cricketers were spotted wearing black armbands in final. They are paying respect to ‘Godfather of English Cricket’, David English, who passed away on Saturday aged 76.

“So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP,” tweeted Jos Buttler.

So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RK3SXUOfSr — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 12, 2022

“Such sad news to hear the passing of David English. An Incredible man who did amazing things for our great game and was always amazing company, never a dull moment. RIP Dave,” tweeted all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Such sad news to hear the passing of David English. An Incredible man who did amazing things for our great game and was always amazing company, never a dull moment.

RIP Dave 💔 @BunburyCricket — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) November 13, 2022

The cricket spectacle might be affected due to rain on Sunday. As per the weather forecast, there are significant chances that summit clash at Melbourne might be plagued due to rain. There are 100% chances of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon.