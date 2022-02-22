PAK vs AUS: Pat Cummins, David Warner To Miss Pakistan Limited-Overs Matches

Test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not feature in limited-overs matches against Pakistan as they were left out of Australia’s 16-player white-ball squad named on Tuesday.

Australia will be embarking on their first trip to Pakistan since 1998, playing Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before returning to Rawalpindi for limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5.

Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Limited overs players not involved in the Tests will join up mid-tour, with first one-dayer on March 29, in Rawalpindi.

Australia ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.