Pak Police Launches Hunt To Find Terrorists At Imran Khan’s House

Lahore: Punjab Police on Friday arrived at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence here to conduct a search operation to find “terrorists” reportedly hiding there, media reports said.

The delegation comprises Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The team will meet Khan and hold negotiations with him, the report said.

The move comes hours after Punjab Police obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at Khan’s residence.

Punjab information minister Amir Mir said hundreds of policemen will conduct the search operation, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the statement, the search will encompass a thorough examination of both the entrance and exit points of the residence, with the primary objective of finding “terrorists” hiding at the place, the Dawn newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed that “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence,” and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to his party to hand them over.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Mir said law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Khan’s residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend “terrorists”, Geo TV reported.

“We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner,” Mir was quoted as saying in the report.