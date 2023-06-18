Pak PM Sharif Orders Crackdown On Human Smugglers After Greece Boat Capsize

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to crack down on human smugglers following the tragic sinking of a boat off the coast of Greece.

The incident, which killed a large number of people attempting to enter Europe illegally, including an unknown number of Pakistanis, prompted the country to observe a national day of mourning. While at least 12 Pakistani survivors have been discovered so far, the exact number of Pakistani victims is unknown, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier declared June 19 to be a “Day of Mourning” throughout the country, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

In another statement, the PMO stated that Shehbaz directed law enforcement to track down “agents” involved in human trafficking and to bring them to justice.

He directed the FO to “immediately take action” in response to the boat capsize and reports of possible Pakistani victims. The prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to submit a report on the matter after conducting an investigation.

“Every effort should be made to help all Pakistanis. I will not tolerate laziness or incompetence,” Shehbaz said, according to the statement.

Following the prime minister’s directive, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) designated senior police officer Alam Shinwari as the point of contact for information on those killed and injured in the boat disaster.

Because some of the victims were from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the region’s chief secretary designated a point of contact to contact the Pakistani embassy in Greece and authorities in order to assist the injured and the deceased’s relatives.

The FIA also formed a four-person team to track down those responsible for illegally sending people abroad.

Previously, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf demanded that the government “immediately investigate” the incident.

Europe is a dream destination for many young Pakistanis who are willing to risk everything to travel abroad. Some are killed, while others make it to Europe, and their success inspires others to follow in their footsteps.