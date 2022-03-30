Pak PM loses majority as key ally joins hands with opposition

Islamabad: In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, key ally and main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has ditched his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) to join ranks with the opposition ahead of a do-or-die trust vote for Khan, news reports stated on Wednesday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to inform about the development. He said, “The United opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share the details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan.”

Imran Khan’s government has lost the majority in the lower of Pakistan’s Parliament, following the late-night association ahead of the no-trust motion slated to be held on March 31.

As per the report, it is expected that the Pakistan prime minister will resign outside parliament.

Khan on Tuesday strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him, which is likely to be held in the first week of April.