Pak Intruder Shot Dead At LoC In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over to India near Shri Karanpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan by the Border Security Force on Monday night.

The body was handed back to Pakistan today.

As per reports, the incident took place late on Monday night around 2.30 am at Harmukh post near Majhiwala village.

Pakistani rangers initially refused to take the body, and it was kept in a mortuary in Ganganagar, the official said. Later after identification, the body was handed over in the evening on Tuesday.

The BSF found Pakistani currency, a match box, and a cigarette packet on the deceased person.