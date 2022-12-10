Pak Interior Minister Acquitted In 2019 Narcotics Case

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case filed against him during the previous administration led by ousted premier Imran Khan.

The minister was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore team near Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway. He was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle, while it arrested five others, including Sanaullah’s driver and security guards.

He was twice denied bail by the trial court but the Lahore High Court released him on December 24, 2019.