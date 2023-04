Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto To Attend SCO Meeting In India In May

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday announced that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would travel to India next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, a development that could provide an opportunity to break the ice between the two neighbours.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced at a weekly media briefing here, ending weeks-long speculation if he would attend the conference in person amidst major differences between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

She said the foreign minister would be attending the meeting as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had invited him to attend the SCO moot.