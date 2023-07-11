Pak Election Commission Issues NBW Against Imran Khan In Contempt Case

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case.

The order – against the PTI chief and former minister Fawad Chaudhry – pertains to a contempt case initiated last year . The warrant was issued after the two politicians failed to appear before the EC on Tuesday in spite of repeated warnings.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings last year against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and two former party leaders for using “intemperate” language against the electoral watchdog and the Chief Election Commissioner. Asad Umar was left out of the warrant after his counsel told the ECP that his client had another case to attend and a medical appointment, requesting an exemption from appearance.

Khan has been facing scores of cases in various courts after he was removed from power in April last year.