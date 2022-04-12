Pak Desires ‘Peaceful And Cooperative’ Ties With India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for felicitating him.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that his country desires “peaceful and cooperative” ties with India.

However, he emphasised that peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable.

“Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of our people,” Sharif tweeted while replying to Modi’s congratulatory message.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday congratulated 70-year-old Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that “we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

In his inaugural speech on Monday, Sharif had raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides raising the matter at every international fora.