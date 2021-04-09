Pak delegation trip cancelled due to security threat

Islamabad: A trip of Pakistani delegation to Kabul was cancelled just before landing of the plane in Kabul due to security threat, reports said.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq tweeted that Speaker’s visit to Kabul was postponed as the airport was closed due to a security threat.

As per media reports, the five-member parliamentary delegation, led by parliamentary secretary Asad Qaisar, was trying to find out an amicable solution to the war ravaged peace process in Afghanistan.

The scrapping of the trip comes amid the call of blacklisting Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Chris Alexander, former Canadian Ambassador, has called for Islamabad to be blacklisted by FATF. He alleged that the Imran Khan government provides support to Taliban and other terror outfits.