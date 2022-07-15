Pak Court Declares PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Son ‘Proclaimed Offender’

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Friday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s younger son Suleman Shehbaz and another person proclaimed offenders in a money laundering case.

The Lahore Special Court (Central-I) declared Suleman and Tahir Naqvi proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear despite being summoned, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act. Arrest warrants were issued for Suleman and Naqvi on May 28.

At the same hearing, the court had also issued arrest warrants for another suspect, Malik Maqsood alias Maqsood Chaprasi’, who passed away in the United Arab Emirates last month.

On June 11, the FIA had submitted a report about non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman, Naqvi and Maqsood. I

n its report, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad. At Friday’s hearing, the court sought details about the properties of Suleman and Naqvi as well as Maqsood’s death certificate.