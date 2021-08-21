Paitalagi Ritual Of Lingaraj Temple Disrupted For This Year

Bhubaneswar: Paita Lagi ceremony of Lord Shiva in the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar was disrupted on Saturday following a dispute between the two sects of servitor bodies.

According to reports, the ritual was canceled due to the difference in opinion between two sects of servitors, the Puja Panda sevayats and the Badu Sevayats.

An important meeting was held in this regard in the Lingaraj temple office. The temple executive officer as well as the Brahmana Nijog, Badu Nijog, and Panda Nijog were present. As per the decision taken in the meeting, besides the Paitalagi ritual, other rituals will continue.

Since no outcome could be ascertained regarding the patialagi niti, the Trust Board went to the Endowment Commission for further decision.