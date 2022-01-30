Painter Falls To Death
Painter Falls To Death From Building In Mayurbhanj 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Mayurbhanj: A painter died after he fell from the second floor of a building in Jashipur locality of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as S. D. Moulali, from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the painter was engaged in painting work at a newly constructed building of a school in Dhobadiha area under Jashipur police limits when he fell from the second floor of the building.

He was immediately rushed to the Jashipur hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following this, police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

