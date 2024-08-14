Pahandi Bije Mishap
Pahandi Bije Mishap Probe Panel Submits Report to SJTA Chief Administrator

By Abinash Satpathy

Puri: The three-member panel tasked with investigating the pahandi mishap involving Bada Thakura Balabhadra presented its findings to Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), on Wednesday.

Dr. Padhee disclosed this development in a post on X and wrote, “The three-member committee of officials formed in relation to the incident of Sri Balabhadra Mahaprabhu’s Adap Pandi during the announcement of this year has given its investigation report today (August 14th). It will be discussed in the upcoming Sri Jagannath Temple Management Committee meeting and further decisions will be taken.”

