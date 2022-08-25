Padma Shri Kamala Pujari critical, special team formed at SCB

Cuttack: Social activist and Padma awardee Kamala Pujari has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) from the casualty ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition worsened on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 21, Pujari was shifted to SCB from the district headquarters hospital in Koraput in a critical condition. She was brought to the hospital by a woman health worker from Patraput in an ambulance.

The SCB authorities have formed a special team of doctors for the treatment of Pujari who is suffering from kidney-related ailments.