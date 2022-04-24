Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty Passes Away

Cuttack: Noted author Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty passed away on Sunday leaving the literary fraternity and the people of Odisha in a state of mourning. She was 85.

Mohanty breathed her last in her Cuttack residence while undergoing treatment for geriatric-related ailments.

Revered as an eminent writer, Mohanty was conferred with the prestigious “Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman” by Odisha Sahitya Akademi for her contribution to Odia literature. Mohanty received the Padma Shri for her rich creative repository to the Odia literature.

Besides, she was a noted literary figure who carved a niche for herself in the field of Odia fiction writing. She began her literary career as a story-teller with publication of ‘Gotie Ratira Kahani’ in 1960. Best of her stories are ‘Pata Dei’, ‘Khela Ghara,’Naiku Rasta’, ‘Bastraharana’, Andhakarara’, ‘Kasturi Murga O Sabuja Aranya’ and ‘Michhi Michhika’.

It was ‘Pata Dei’ that earned the Sahitya Akademi Award for Mohanty in 1990. She had also penned three Odia novels and translated Russian folk tales from English to Odia.