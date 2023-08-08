Padma Shree Ranjana Gauhar To Perform Odissi At “Saare Jahan Se Accha” Event

New Delhi: The 18th edition of “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will witness Odissi exponent and Padma Shree awardee Ranjana Gauhar commemorate India’s struggle for freedom in a new musical dance drama on the life and philosophy of mystical poet and saint Kabir.

Organised by Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, the two-day event, starting on Wednesday, will be held at India Habitat Centre (IHC).

Gauhar’s performance, titled “Khud Mein Kabir, Kabir Mein Hum”, choreographed and directed by the iconic dancer herself, has melodies composed by Saroj Mohanty.

“Through ‘Saare Jahan Se Achchha’, we offer a platform where senior and established dancers of the country pay their tribute to real heroes of the nation…

“It satisfies me that we have been very well received by viewers through decades and am hopeful that in our small ways we will help the legacy of Indian Heritage stay alive for centuries to come,” said the Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee in a statement.

Beside’s Gauhar’s enchanting performance, the cultural extravaganza will also feature an Odissi dance by Vinod Kevin Bachan, recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar, and performance of Mohiniyattam by Jayaprabha Menon, a Kerala Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, along with her disciples.

It will conclude with a presentation of Odissi by noted dancer Ashok and Bandita Goshal along with their disciples from Bhubaneswar.