Padma Awards Announced: CDS Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad To Get Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi: Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Whereas, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri award.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be awarded a Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan(4)

SN Name Field State/Country Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Uttarakhand Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan(17)

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)