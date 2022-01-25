Padma Awards Announced: CDS Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad To Get Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi: Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Whereas, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri award.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).
The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan(4)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|
|Ms. Prabha Atre
|Art
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Radheyshyam Khemka
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|General Bipin Rawat
(Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Uttarakhand
|
|Shri Kalyan Singh
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan(17)
|
|Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad
|Public Affairs
|Jammu and Kashmir
|
|Shri Victor Banerjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|
|Ms. Gurmeet Bawa
(Posthumous)
|Art
|Punjab
|
|Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
|Public Affairs
|West Bengal
|
|Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)
|Trade and Industry
|Telangana
|
|Ms. Madhur Jaffery
|Others-Culinary
|United States of America
|
|Shri Devendra Jhajharia
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Rashid Khan
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Shri Rajiv Mehrishi
|Civil Service
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Satya Narayana Nadella
|Trade and Industry
|United States of America
|
|Shri Sundararajan Pichai
|Trade and Industry
|United States of America
|
|Shri Cyrus Poonawalla
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Sanjaya Rajaram
(Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|Mexico
|
|Ms. Pratibha Ray
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|
|Swami Sachidanand
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|
|Shri Vashishth Tripathi
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
|
|Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala
|Trade and Industry
|West Bengal
|
|Prof. Najma Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|
|Shri Sumit Antil
|Sports
|Haryana
|
|Shri T Senka Ao
|Literature and Education
|Nagaland
|
|Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo)
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Shri Subbanna Ayyappan
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|
|Shri J K Bajaj
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|
|Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam
|Literature and Education
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Srimad Baba Balia
|Social Work
|Odisha
|
|Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
|Science and Engineering
|West Bengal
|
|Ms. Madhuri Barthwal
|Art
|Uttarakhand
|
|Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat
|Literature and Education
|Ladakh
|
|Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi
|Literature and Education
|Punjab
|
|Shri Pramod Bhagat
|Sports
|Odisha
|
|Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia
|Art
|Sikkim
|
|Shri Maria Christopher Byrski
|Literature and Education
|Poland
|
|Acharya Chandanaji
|Social Work
|Bihar
|
|Ms. Sulochana Chavan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Neeraj Chopra
|Sports
|Haryana
|
|Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary
|Social Work
|Assam
|
|Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil
|Sports
|Kerala
|
|Shri S Damodaran
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Shri Faisal Ali Dar
|Sports
|Jammu and Kashmir
|
|Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi
|Trade and Industry
|Chandigarh
|
|Dr. Prokar Dasgupta
|Medicine
|United Kingdom
|
|Shri Aditya Prasad Dash
|Science and Engineering
|Odisha
|
|Dr. Lata Desai
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|
|Shri Malji bhai Desai
|Public Affairs
|Gujarat
|
|Ms. Basanti Devi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|
|Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi
|Art
|Manipur
|
|Ms. Muktamani Devi
|Trade and Industry
|Manipur
|
|Ms. Shyamamani Devi
|Art
|Odisha
|
|Shri Khalil Dhantejvi
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|
|Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|
|Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Dhaneswar Engti
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|
|Shri Om Prakash Gandhi
|Social Work
|Haryana
|
|Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|
|Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Jharkhand
|
|Shri Shaibal Gupta
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Bihar
|
|Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|
|Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan
(Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|
|Shri Ryuko Hira
|Trade and Industry
|Japan
|
|Ms. Sosamma Iype
|Others – Animal Husbandry
|Kerala
|
|Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|Ms. Sowcar Janaki
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Ms. Tara Jauhar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|
|Ms. Vandana Kataria
|Sports
|Uttarakhand
|
|Shri H R Keshavamurthy
|Art
|Karnataka
|
|Shri Rutger Kortenhorst
|Literature and Education
|Ireland
|
|Shri P Narayana Kurup
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|
|Ms. Avani Lekhara
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Moti Lal Madan
|Science and Engineering
|Haryana
|
|Shri Shivnath Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra
(Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah
|Art
|Telangana
|
|Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra
(Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|
|Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan
|Art
|Puducherry
|
|Ms. R Muthukannammal
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin
|Others – Grassroots Innovation
|Karnataka
|
|Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik
|Others – Agriculture
|Karnataka
|
|Shri Tsering Namgyal
|Art
|Ladakh
|
|Shri A K C Natarajan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Shri V L Nghaka
|Literature and Education
|Mizoram
|
|Shri Sonu Nigam
|Art
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Ram Sahay Panday
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya
|Literature and Education
|Thailand
|
|Ms. K V Rabiya
|Social Work
|Kerala
|
|Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Sheesh Ram
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Shri Ramachandraiah
|Art
|Telangana
|
|Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao
|Medicine
|Andhra Pradesh
|
|Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|
|Ms. Padmaja Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|
|Guru Tulku Rinpoche
|Others – Spiritualism
|Arunachal Pradesh
|
|Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar
|Sports
|Goa
|
|Shri Vidyanand Sarek
|Literature and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
|
|Shri Kali Pada Saren
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|
|Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|
|Ms. Prabhaben Shah
|Social Work
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
|Shri Dilip Shahani
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|
|Shri Ram Dayal Sharma
|Art
|Rajasthan
|
|Shri Vishwamurti Shastri
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|
|Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan
|Literature and Education
|Russia
|
|Shri Siddhalingaiah
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|
|Shri Kaajee Singh
|Art
|West Bengal
|
|Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh
|Art
|Manipur
|
|Shri Prem Singh
|Social Work
|Punjab
|
|Shri Seth Pal Singh
|Others – Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Baba Iqbal Singh Ji
|Social Work
|Punjab
|
|Dr. Bhimsen Singhal
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Sivananda
|Others – Yoga
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Ms. Ajita Srivastava
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami
|Others – Spiritualism
|Goa
|
|Dr. Balaji Tambe
(Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|
|Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar
|Literature and Education
|Haryana
|
|Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|Ms. Lalita Vakil
|Art
|Himachal Pradesh
|
|Ms. Durga Bai Vyam
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|
|Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas
|Science and Engineering
|Gujarat
|
|Ms. Badaplin War
|Literature and Education
|Meghalaya