Padma Awards 2023
Padma Awards 2023
BreakingTop News

Padma Awards 2023 Announced! Four From Odisha Awarded Padma Shri

By Pragativadi News Service
52

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre on Wednesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award, the highest civilian award in India.

Odisha’s Maguni Charan Kuanr (Art), Antaryami Mishra (Literature & Education), Krishna Patel (Art), Patayat Sahu (Agriculture) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

The President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards- 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

PADMA VIBHUSHAN (6)

  1. Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)
  2. Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)
  3. Zakir Hussain
  4. SM Krishna
  5. Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)
  6. Srinivas Varadhan

PADMA BHUSHAN (9)

  1. SL Bhyrappa
  2. Kumar Mangalam Birla
  3. Deepak Dhar
  4. Vani Jairam
  5. Swami Chinna Jeeyar
  6. Suman Kalyanpur
  7. Kapil Kapoor
  8. Sudha Murty
  9. Kamlesh D Patel

PADMA SHRI (91)

  1. Sukama Acharya
  2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga
  3. Premjit Baria
  4. Usha Barle
  5. Munishwar Chanddawar
  6. Hemant Chauhan
  7. Bhanubhai Chitara
  8. Hemoprova Chutia
  9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)
  10. Subhadra Devi
  11. Khadar Valli Dudekula
  12. Hem Chandra Goswami
  13. Pritikana Goswami
  14. Radha Charan Gupta
  15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta
  16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)
  17. Dilshad Hussain
  18. Bhiku Ramji Idate
  19. C I Issac
  20. Rattan Singh Jaggi
  21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia
  22. Ramkuiwangbe Jene
  23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)
  24. Ratan Chandra Kar
  25. Mahipat Kavi
  26. M M Keeravaani
  27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)
  28. Parshuram Komaji Khune
  29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara
  30. Maguni Charan Kuanr
  31. Anand Kumar
  32. Arvind Kumar
  33. Domar Singh Kunvar
  34. Risingbor Kurkalang
  35. Hirabai Lobi
  36. Moolchand Lodha
  37. Rani Machaiah
  38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi
  39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande
  40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane
  41. Antaryami Mishra
  42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa
  43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal
  44. Uma Shankar Pandey
  45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)
  46. Nalini Parthasarathi
  47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti
  48. Ramesh Patange
  49. Krishna Patel
  50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai
  51. V P Appukuttan Poduval
  52. Kapil Dev Prasad
  53. S R D Prasad
  54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri
  55. C V Raju
  56. Bakshi Ram
  57. Cheruvayal K Raman
  58. Sujatha Ramdorai
  59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao
  60. Pareshbhai Rathwa
  61. B Ramakrishna Reddy
  62. Mangala Kanti Roy
  63. K C Runremsangi
  64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)
  65. Manoranjan Sahu
  66. Patayat Sahu
  67. Ritwik Sanyal
  68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry
  69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar
  70. K Shanathoiba Sharma
  71. Nekram Sharma
  72. Gurcharan Singh
  73. Laxman Singh
  74. Mohan Singh
  75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh
  76. Prakash Chandra Sood
  77. Neihunuo Sorhie
  78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy
  79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin
  80. S Subbaraman
  81. Moa Subong
  82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram
  83. Raveena Ravi Tandon
  84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari
  85. Dhaniram Toto
  86. Tula Ram Upreti
  87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy
  88. Ishwar Chander Verma
  89. Coomi Nariman Wadia
  90. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)
  91. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. For the year 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

Pragativadi News Service 16138 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking