Padma Awards 2021: Six From Odisha Conferred With Top Civilian Honours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 119 personalities, including six from Odisha, were presented the Padma awards for 2021 at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday.

They are: sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, Rajat Kumar Kar, Nanda Prusty, Shanti Devi, Purnamasi Jani and Krushna Mohan Padhi.

Eminent sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo was conferred the Padma Vibhushan 2021, the second highest civilian award in the country, for his contribution in the field of art.

He is one among seven who were felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan. Sahoo had received the Padma Shri in 1988.

Similarly, Rajat Kumar Kar and Nanda Prusty from the State received the Padma Shri for their contributions to Literature and Education.

Shanti Devi was conferred with Padma Shri for social work while Purnamasi Jani received the Padma Shri for art. Krushna Mohan Padhi has been honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution in the medicine category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top personalities from political and other fields also graced the event.