Paddy Procurement Rises Over 16% Compared To Previous Season

New Delhi: In the ongoing season of Kharif 2020-21, the purchase of 889.62 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 718.09 LMT and Rabi Crop 171.53 LMT) up to 05.09.2021 has been done against last year corresponding purchase of 764.39 LMT.

This has benefitted about 130.47 Lakh farmers from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,67,960.77 Crore. Paddy procurement has reached at all-time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 has concluded in wheat procuring States and till now (upto 18.08.2021) a quantity of 433.44 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.93 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 389.93 LMT.

About 49.20 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85603.57 Crore.

For the cropping year 2020-21 which includes Kharif 2020-21, Rabi 2021 and Summer 2021 seasons, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 11,99,713.15 MT of Pulses and Oilseeds having MSP value of Rs.6,742.51Crores benefitting 7,02,368farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Odisha and Rajasthan upto05.09.2021.

Fresh crop arrivals of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 season is expected to arrive soon. Based on the proposal received from Karnataka State, approval was accorded for procurement of 40,000 MT of Pulses under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during KMS 2021-22.

For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies as done during previous years.

For the season 2021-22, sanction for procurement of 51000 MT of Copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which 8.30 MT having MSP value of Rs. 0.09 crores has been procured benefitting 36 farmers in Tamil Nadu, up to 05.09.2021.

The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of KMS 2021-22 of Pulses and Oilseeds crops.