Paddy Procurement From Registered Farmers By March 31: Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Bhubaneswar: The paddy procurement has touched 61.24 lakh metric tonnes in the state and the cost of procured paddy is Rs 11,441cr.

This report has be submitted in the state Assembly today following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the concerned minister in this regard.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain assured that paddy from all registered farmers in the State will be procured by March 31.

The CM has also directed that none of the farmers faces trouble during paddy procurement.

The Minister said last year during the Kharif period 51.73 lakh tones of paddy were procured and added that this is more than 18 per cent more from last year. Till date, 11.50 lakh farmers have sold paddy to the government. The data last year was 9.30 lakh.

As far as the irregularities are concerned in the paddy procurement process, steps are being taken to redress the grievances of the farmers. The government is taking all steps to make the paddy procurement process more smooth and added that all the grievances related to the issue will be looked into seriously.

The Minister said allegations from Bolangir and Deogarh on irregularities over paddy procurement and lapses of token are being looked into and added that concerned district collectors have been asked to take up thorough investigation in the issue.