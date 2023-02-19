Padampur To Get District Tag Within A Year

Bargarh: The long standing demand of the people of Padampur is going to be fulfilled as the government is working to make Padampur a district, said CM Navenn Patnaik.

During his visit to Padmapur today, the CM said there has been a demand for recognition of Padmapur district. Padmapur will be declared as a district within a year, Patnaik said.

Without taking any names, Naveen came down heavily on Union Ministers who made tall promises during the time of by-elections. Several Union Ministers visited Padampur during by-election and made many promises regarding the railway project and subsidy on kendu leaves.

Naveen reiterated that he is praying to Lord Nrushinghanath to remind the Union Ministers of those promises.

The Chief Minister has visited Paikmal and Padmapur and Jharbandha. This is his first visit after one and a half months of the by-poll.

During the by-election, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan raised the issue of railway project and subsidy on kendu leaves.

On the other hand, BJP’s response to Naveen’s statement has not been received.