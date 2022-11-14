Padampur Bypoll: BJP candidate Pradip Purohit returns without filing nomination

Padamapur: After BJD announced Barsha Singh Bariha as its candidate in the by-election, BJP candidate Pradip Purohit returned from Sub-Collector office without filing his nomination papers today. He said that he did not file his nomination papers in support of the farmers’ agitation.

On Monday, BJD announced the candidature of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha’s daughter, Barsha Singh Bariha for Padampur bypoll. It should be mentioned here that Barsha is the daughter-in-law of BJP leader and former MLA Ramaranjan Baliarsingh.

Pertinent to mention here that scores of farmers are still on protest in Bargarh district over various demands. BJP candidate Pradeep Purohit is the state president of the farmer’s outfit. So he has withdrawn from filing nomination papers in support of the farmers’ movement, it was learnt. However, for now it is not yet clear whether he will be contesting the by-election or not.

No one from the party side has opened up about this and all are tight-lipped. It is said that after BJD’s candidate announcement, the BJP has armed the issue of farmers with a new strategy to come out with flying colours in the ensuing election. After the submission of the nomination papers by the BJD and Congress candidates, the saffron party could change its strategy and take a new decision. It is being assumed that after the BJD and Congress candidates, Pradeep Purohit will submit the nomination papers.

Since the notification for bypoll has been published, after the nomination period, the candidate who is in the field will contest the polls. How far the BJP’s strategy will work is now a topic of discussion in the political circles.