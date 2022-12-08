Padampur Bypoll: BJD Supremo Congratulates Barsha Singh Bariha For Spectacular Win

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister & BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has congratulated his party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha for her landslide victory in the Padampur bypoll.

Patnaik spoke to Barsha Singh Bariha over the telephone and congratulated her for the spectacular win in the Padampur bypoll.

BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha defeated her nearest rival, BJP’s Pradip Purohit by a margin of 42,679 votes.

While Bariha secured 1,20,807 votes, Purohit got 78,128 votes and Congress candidate Satya Bhushan Sahu received only 3,594 votes.

This is the highest-ever margin that a candidate has won in Padampur Assembly Constituency. Earlier in 1990, Barsha Singh Bariha’s father Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha had defeated Satya Bhushan Sahu with a margin of 30,410 votes. However, Barsha has broken her father’s record this time.