Padampur Bypoll: BJD, BJP, Congress & Independent Candidates File Nominations

Bhubaneswar: The candidates of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the bye-election to the Padmapur assembly constituency.

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha, BJP candidate Pradip Purohit and Congress candidate Satyabhusan Sahu filed their nomination papers before the Padampur Sub-Collector.

Similarly, Pradeep Bondia, a young Engineer, Seshadeb Sahu, and Jayant Thappa filed their nominations as independent candidates.

According to the notification of the Election Commission, gazette notification was out on November 10, the last day for submission of nomination papers is November 17, scrutiny of nomination papers on November 18, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 21, polling on December 5 and counting of votes on December 8 will be done.

This time, like the previous General Election 2019, the Election Commission has fixed the time for casting of the votes from 7 am to 4 pm for the Padampur by-election. In the Padampur Assembly Constituency, as of 01/01/2020, there are 2,57,474 voters, of which 12,9497 are male and 12,7965 are female voters, and 12 are transgender voters.

Similarly, there are a total of 2,233 Dibyang voters, while there are 4,393 voters above the age of 80 and 199 service voters. Chief Electoral Officer Lohani said that voting will be conducted in 279 booths in Padampur constituency and a maximum of 1500 voters can vote in a booth.