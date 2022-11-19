Padampur By-Poll: Congress Announces Star Campaigners; Moquim Out

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday released its 40-member list of star campaigners for the forthcoming by-election to Padampur assembly constituency.

The list includes AICC general secretary Chella Kumar, PCC president Sarat Pattnaik, former PCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik and Jaydev Jena. All the party MLAs’ name also featured in the list while Md Moquim didn’t find a place among the star campaigners.

Among others, veteran leader and legislature party chief Narasingh Mishra will also campaign for the party candidate as a star campaigner of the party.

The Congress has fielded Satybhushan Bhoi as party candidate for the Padampur by-poll scheduled for December 5.

Earlier in the day, the BJD and BJP released their respective list of star campaigners.