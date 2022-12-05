Padampur By-Poll: 8.5% Voting Recorded Till 9 Am

Bhubaneswar: An estimated 8.5% polling was recorded in the bye-election to the Padampur assembly seat till 9 am, informed Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani on Monday.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani, no untoward incident has been reported from any booth so far. Though there were some glitches in the EVMs at a few places, four ballot units, 3 control units, and 8 VVPATs have been replaced.

Reportedly, a total of 12 Zonal Magistrates, 36 Sectoral Officers, 45 Mobile Police Parties, are patrolling the area and attending to all the complaints.