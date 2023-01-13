Paan Singh Tomar Writer Sanjay Chauhan Passes Away At 62

New Delhi: Award-winning screenplay and dialogue writer Sanjay Chauhan passed away yesterday night (January 12) at the age of 62.

According to reports, the writer had been suffering from chronic liver illness and had been recently hospitalized for the same. Breathing his last breath at a hospital in Mumbai, Sanjay’s funeral will be held today (January 13) at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram to pay a tribute, Avinash Das recounted the late writer’s sense of humour and expressed sadness at the news of his death and wrote: “He helped out everyone around him and encouraged struggling people…You have given us so much. Wish we could have more fun together.”

Take A Look At The Heartfelt Post Right Here:

For unversed, Sanjay Chauhan is well known for writing stories, screenplays and dialogues. He has penned numerous award-winning movies.